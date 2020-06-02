Motorcyclist faces hate crimes, after allegedly riding into Bloomington protest

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man accused of riding his motorcycle into a protest rally Sunday and reportedly striking two people was charged Tuesday with hate crimes and other felonies.
Marshall R. Blanchard, 21, was jailed in McLean County in lieu of posting $40,035 on 17 counts related to an incident involving marchers on Madison Street in downtown Bloomington protesting the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.
"Several witnesses described the defendant as driving at a high rate of speed and angling his motorcycle toward protesters in an attempt to strike the protesters with the motorcycle," First Assistant State's Attorney Brad Rigdon said, reading from in a probable-cause statement in court. The motorcyclist then fled the scene at a high speed, the prosecutor said.
Blanchard faces two counts of Class 2 felony failure to give information after a motor vehicle accident involving injury; four counts of Class 3 felony aggravated battery; four counts of Class 3 felony hate crime within a 1,000 feet of a school; four counts of Class 4 felony hate crime; one count of felony Class 4 aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of battery.
The multiple counts stem from the same offense but are charged in different ways, said Rigdon.
Judge Scott Kording found probable cause to try Blanchard on the charges and set a preliminary hearing for June 26.
Rigdon told the judge that crowds, estimated at over 1,000 people, gathered Sunday in the downtown Bloomington area to support equality for African Americans at a rally primarily organized by Black Lives Matter and the NAACP. Protests have been occurring nationally since Floyd died in police custody and Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder.
Multiple roads in the area were blocked by emergency personnel for protesters' safety.
A Bloomington police officer observed a motorcyclist drive his 1995 Honda motorcycle around his squad car and into the large crowd of protesters in the area of the 100 block of South Madison Street.
Rigdon said one of the victims reported she was struck by the motorcycle and suffered abdominal bruising. She was taken to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal by ambulance, and the full extent of her injuries are under investigation, according to his statement.
Another victim reported he was struck by the motorcycle and suffered a swollen arm, for which he was treated at the hospital.
The incident occurred within 1,000 feet of the Regional Alternative School at 408 W. Washington St., Rigdon said in explaining the school-related charges.
The driver of the motorcycle was later identified as Blanchard.
"Approximately five hours later, and with the assistance of statements and images provided by witnesses, including partial license plate images, Bloomington police officers found the defendant at his residence many miles away from the scene of the incident, at which time the defendant acknowledged leaving the scene," Rigdon said.
Officers located the motorcycle the defendant allegedly was riding and noticed the license plate had been removed before their arrival, according to the prosecutor.
"Defendant indicated he went home after the incident and said,'Whatever happens to him after that happens,'" according to the probable-cause statement.
060120-blm-loc-5naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-1rally
060120-blm-loc-6naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-8naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-19naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-4naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-21naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-9naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-10naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-24naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-7naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-13naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-22naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-16naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-15naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-1naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-11naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-1naacpside
060120-blm-loc-3naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-18naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-23naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-20naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-12naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-1naacpmarch
060120-blm-loc-2naacpmarch
060120-blm-loc-3naacpmarch
Protesters 2
Crowd
060120-blm-loc-17naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-2naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-14naacpmain
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.