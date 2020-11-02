Motorist wounded in Decatur shooting Sunday

DECATUR — Police said a motorist was hit by gunfire Sunday afternoon in Decatur.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said while officers were going to a shots fired call at Hickory and Lowber streets, the man, 27, arrived at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the neck.

Copeland said the person had been driving along Lowber Street when a suspect standing on the front porch of a residence in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street started firing shots at the victim's vehicle. Several shell casings were found on the front porch, along with additional casings, cocaine and ammunition inside the house, police say.

This is the same residence that a suspect ran inside during a police chase following a traffic stop in June, which caused a large crowd to gather outside and additional law enforcement to arrive, police say.