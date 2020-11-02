 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorist wounded in Decatur shooting Sunday
0 comments
alert top story

Motorist wounded in Decatur shooting Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said a motorist was hit by gunfire Sunday afternoon in Decatur. 

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said while officers were going to a shots fired call at Hickory and Lowber streets, the man, 27, arrived at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the neck. 

Copeland said the person had been driving along Lowber Street when a suspect standing on the front porch of a residence in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street started firing shots at the victim's vehicle. Several shell casings were found on the front porch, along with additional casings, cocaine and ammunition inside the house, police say. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This is the same residence that a suspect ran inside during a police chase following a traffic stop in June, which caused a large crowd to gather outside and additional law enforcement to arrive, police say. 

Copeland said that on Aug. 23, a suspect standing in front of the residence had fired gunshots that struck a passing vehicle.

Mug shots front the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News