Moultrie County jury finds Mattoon man guilty of attempted murder

SULLIVAN — A seven-day jury trial ended Tuesday with the conviction of a Mattoon man on charges of attempted murder and home invasion.

The charges against Alvan L. Booths, 33, stemmed from a Feb. 4, 2019, incident in Sullivan, during which authorities say Booths shot Otha Phillips in the neck with a handgun and attempted to shoot another occupant of the home.

Booths, who remains in custody at the Moultrie County Detention Facility, is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on April 7.

Prosecutors alleged that Holley Simmons answered a knock at the door and was greeted by a man asking if Phillips was home. Border said Simmons called to Phillips and, when he came around the corner, Booths shot him. Testimony indicated Booths attempted to shoot Simmons but the firearm jammed.

During his preliminary hearing, Booths said he was outside the county when the shooting took place.

