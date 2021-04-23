 Skip to main content
Moultrie County man doesn't show for sentencing, gets prison time
Moultrie County man doesn't show for sentencing, gets prison time

SULLIVAN — A Moultrie County man who didn’t show up for his sentencing hearing received a 2½-year prison sentence for a trespassing conviction.

Austin L. Nelin, 23, of Sullivan received the prison term after the original probation sentence imposed in the case was revoked, a news release from the Moultrie County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The release said Nelin had been ordered to be present for the sentencing hearing, which proceeded without him after he failed to appear. Circuit Judge Jeremy Richey issued a no-bond arrest warrant because of the absence, it said.

Nelin received the probation sentence, the maximum 2½-year term possible, in August 2019, according to the release. Violations of the terms of the probation led to its revocation and made Nelin subject to resentencing.

The release said Moultrie County State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver asked Richey to impose the maximum prison sentence of three years. Public Defender Walter Lookofsky asked for a new probation term or a one-year prison sentence, it said.

The release also said Nelin faces other pending cases in which he’s charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

