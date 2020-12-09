Moultrie County man sentenced to prison for scuffle with jail officer

SULLIVAN — A man was sentenced to prison after he admitted to taking part in a scuffle with a Moultrie County jail officer.

William R. Elder, 30, of rural Moultrie County, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge in connection with the Oct. 1 incident at the county jail.

Elder was an inmate at the jail and was being transported from a holding area to a cell at the time, according to a news release from the Moultrie County State's Attorney's Office.

The release said Elder started the struggle when Corrections Officer John Smith was removing his handcuffs. It said Elder grabbed the handcuffs key and Smith’s arm and Smith suffered abrasions during the incident.

With the agreement reached in case, Elder received the five-year prison sentence for the conviction that could have resulted in a prison term of three to seven years. Prison time wasn’t required.

Also with the agreement, a felony domestic battery charge filed against Elder in connection with an incident on April 8 was dismissed.