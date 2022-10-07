Mount Pulaski man arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

MOUNT PULASKI — A Mount Pulaski man was arrested Thursday for possession of child pornography.

According to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation team, they began in investigating Donavan J. Frank, 30, in August for distributing child pornography through an online platform.

"During the course of the investigation, ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes against Children Task Force gathered evidence supporting the arrest of Frank," the press release stated.

On Thursday, the Marshall County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Frank with possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony. An arrest warrant was issued for Frank with bond set at $100,000, requiring him to post $10,000 to be released from jail. Frank was arrested and transported to the Tazewell County Jail.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at 217-782-4750.