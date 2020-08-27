Mount Zion 'burnout' man, who brandished gun, gets 24 months probation

MOUNT ZION — Josh D. Longfellow, who performed Sunday morning burnouts with his sports car on a Mount Zion street and, holding a handgun out the window, asked onlookers who complained if they “wanted some of this?” was sentenced Thursday to 24 months probation.
Longfellow, 48, was also ordered by a judge to undergo a mental health evaluation and perform 100 hours of community service work. He was further ordered to have no contact with a named witness or go to the home of that witness, a man he was specifically accused of brandishing the gun toward.
Longfellow appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. His defense attorney, Bradford Rau, explained it was part of a plea deal that saw more serious charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault dismissed. A charge of reckless driving was also dismissed by Judge Thomas Griffith as part of the deal.
Outlining the case, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Christina Mullison said Mount Zion police officers responded on the morning of Aug. 11, 2019 to Westside Drive. Residents complained of a red sports car speeding up and down and performing “burnouts” close by people who were standing outside their homes.
Mullison said Longfellow was “flipping off” residents who objected to what he was doing and, displaying the gun, asked threateningly if they “wanted some of this?” Police reports also said he shouted at another onlooker that he wanted to fight him.
A picture was snapped of Longfellow’s license plate and police were soon at his door questioning him about his behavior. A sworn affidavit from Officer Jon Layendecker described Longfellow as admitting he did at least one burnout “due to his clutch slipping.” He also said he had flipped off residents and confirmed he was armed while driving the car. Police checked and found he had a valid concealed carry permit.
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.