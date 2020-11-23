Mount Zion dad choked daughter, 13, for not doing homework, police say

MOUNT ZION — Police said they arrested a Mount Zion man who slapped and choked his 13-year-old daughter after he walked into her bedroom and accused her of talking to someone on her computer instead of doing homework.

The girl told police she had been working on the night of Nov. 15 when she was attacked, but her father had insisted she was talking to “someone she was not supposed to,” according to a sworn affidavit from Mount Zion police.

The affidavit said the enraged 48-year-old parent repeatedly pushed his daughter before forcing her down onto her back with his left hand locked around her throat. He then slapped her across the face with his right hand and choked the child before stopping after she pleaded with him to release her. A friend then stopped by the family apartment to check on her and took the girl to her home until the child's mother was able to pick her up, the affidavit added.

Police officers said they observed the girl to have red bruising on her neck and cheek. The officers said they were shown a text the father sent the friend who had collected his daughter. It used foul language to threaten the girl and added, “I just beat and slapped her (expletive) around.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}