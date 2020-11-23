Mount Zion dad choked daughter, 13, for not doing homework, police say

MOUNT ZION — Police said they arrested a Mount Zion man who slapped and choked his 13-year-old daughter after he walked into her bedroom and accused her of talking to someone on her computer instead of doing homework.
The girl told police she had been working on the night of Nov. 15 when she was attacked, but her father had insisted she was talking to “someone she was not supposed to,” according to a sworn affidavit from Mount Zion police.
The affidavit said the enraged 48-year-old parent repeatedly pushed his daughter before forcing her down onto her back with his left hand locked around her throat. He then slapped her across the face with his right hand and choked the child before stopping after she pleaded with him to release her. A friend then stopped by the family apartment to check on her and took the girl to her home until the child's mother was able to pick her up, the affidavit added.
Police officers said they observed the girl to have red bruising on her neck and cheek. The officers said they were shown a text the father sent the friend who had collected his daughter. It used foul language to threaten the girl and added, “I just beat and slapped her (expletive) around.”
Support Local Journalism
The father was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation. He is free on bail of $30,000 after posting $3,000 bond. The condition of his bail forbids him to have contact with his daughter.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.