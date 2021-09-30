Mount Zion man charged with sexually harassing state employee

MOUNT ZION — A former Illinois Department of Natural Resources employee from Mount Zion has been charged with sexually harassing a fellow employee and violating the Illinois Employee Ethics Act.

James Mayes, 46, is charged in Franklin County Circuit Court with three counts of official misconduct. The charges allege Mayes exposed himself to a female coworker while working as a captain with the Department of Natural Resources’ Office of Law Enforcement.

“Nobody should be made to feel unsafe in the workplace,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release. “It is extremely disappointing that a state employee would violate the State Employee Ethics Act in such a manner, and I am committed to holding accountable government employees who do not live up to this higher ethical standard.”

Authorities say Mayes exposed his genitals to the coworker while they worked together in the department's Benton office and would send her pictures of his genitals while asking her to perform sexual acts on him.

The case was initially investigated by the Department of Natural Resources and then referred to the Office of the Executive Inspector General for further investigation. The attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case based on a referral from the inspector general’s office.

Official misconduct is a Class 3 felony and punishable by two to five years in prison. Bond was set at $50,000. Mayes was posted $5,000 and was released from custody. A court appearance via video has been set for Oct. 12

“The kind of behavior alleged in this incident is entirely unacceptable,” said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan in the news release. “The Department of Natural Resources is committed to a safe work environment and has cooperated fully in the investigation conducted by the Office of the Executive Inspector General and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.”

The case will be handled by Assistant Attorney General Haley Bookhout for Raoul’s public integrity bureau.

