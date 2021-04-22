Mount Zion man gets maximum 14 year sentence for buying bullets on parole

DECATUR — Casey T. Wiley, the Mount Zion man convicted of buying ammunition while having just got out on parole for firearms offenses, was sent to prison for 14 years on Thursday.
The sentence was the maximum Judge Jason M. Bohm could impose at the Macon County Circuit Court sentencing hearing. Wiley had been convicted in a March jury trial of two counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition.
The background of how Wiley, 33, came to be a felon is complex, and also full of weapons offenses.
An earlier trial in December of 2019 found him guilty on three charges involving the aggravated unlawful use of a shotgun, rifle and handgun.
Those convictions came out of the three day hearing that had also seen him charged with attempted murder after prosecutors said he had pursued his mother and father from their Mount Zion homes in a 2018 car chase while shooting at them.
But the jury found him innocent of attempted murder and also innocent of further charges of armed violence, armed robbery, aggravated battery and the aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Wiley was sentenced to three years in prison in January 2020 on the three weapons charges he was convicted of, but he didn't stay behind bars for long. Sent to prison on Feb.6, he was paroled the same day. Given day for day credit and the amount of time spent in jail since his original arrest, he had been immediately due for release.
But he soon loaded up more trouble for himself and was back in jail by April 28, 2020. Decatur police got an alert from a Decatur pawn shop that the parolee had bought two 50-round boxes of 9mm bullets using a FOID card later found to be invalid.
Giving evidence at Thursday’s sentencing, Detective Chad Ramey said police found some of the bullets hidden in a bathroom vanity light and others inside a file cabinet. Ramey said he also had evidence Wiley was online shopping for parts that would put him 80% of the way towards building a 9mm handgun.
“All he had to do was buy a slide and a barrel and that portion (the part he had ordered) would be a handgun,” Ramey told the court. The detective said Wiley had also been shopping for Kevlar material and ordered a “tactical tourniquet kit.”
Prosecuting, Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Baggett told Judge Bohm that Wiley also had a wild and violent temper to go with his lust for weapons. A corrections officer from the Macon County Jail described him being involved in multiple fights with guards and other inmates. And at one court hearing in May of 2019 he lunged toward a judge’s chambers and couldn't be controlled despite being shot with a stun gun multiple times.
Corrections Officer Tom Mounce said it took some 22 officers and a shot of pepper spray to finally get him under control. Wiley is also accused of threatening another judge who set a $250,000 bond he didn’t like and Bohm was brought in as a neutral party to conduct the sentencing hearing because other judges have had previous confrontations with Wiley.
“This defendant has a long history of violent conduct; extreme, violent conduct,” said Baggett, asking for the maximum prison sentence.
Wiley spoke at length in his own defense and, echoing the words he wrote in a long letter to the Herald & Review, said he believed the 2nd Amendment gave him an absolute right to bear arms. He also told the judge he needed to carry a gun because the only job he could get, delivering pizzas in Decatur, required being armed for protection and wearing body armor.
“Every single (other) driver said to me ‘People on the street call you the Coyote… he carries a gun, he’s ex-military, he’s nothing to mess with,’” said Wiley. But he also insisted he wasn’t naturally a violent man but he did admit to having a drinking problem.
His defense attorney, Caleb Brown, said holding a view that the Constitution gave his client an absolute right to own a gun and ammo was hardly extreme or unusual. He said, at the end of the day, Wiley had only possessed ammunition and that ranked at the lower end of weapons offenses.
“In my experience in Macon County, and I've been practicing for nearly seven years, I have never seen someone get over seven years for this offense,” Brown added, requesting Wiley get six years.
But the judge, who had heard jail telephone tapes played in court in which Wiley said he will never change his views on weapons ownership, said the defendant had shown contempt for the laws of the land.
“And that is the overall disturbing pattern that emerges with Mr. Wiley: The pattern is you appear to give little mind to anything other than what you want,” Bohm added, passing sentence.
