Mount Zion man sentenced to 3 years on weapons charges

DECATUR — Casey T. Wiley, a Mount Zion man accused of terrorizing his mother and shooting at her, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Friday and was sentenced to serve three years in prison, followed by one of parole.

Although a jury acquitted Wiley, 31, of attempted murder in mid-December, it found him guilty of three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a shotgun, rifle and handgun. All three charges were sentenced to three years each in prison, but will run concurrently.

He was also given credit for 582 days time served while awaiting trial.

After final arguments 9 a.m. Friday, the sentencing hearing began at 3 p.m.

The case dates to June 21, 2018. Police said Wiley put a gun to his mother's head and slapped her in the face, then pursued the woman and her ex-husband, Wiley's father, as they fled in a vehicle to Decatur, according to a sworn affidavit.

