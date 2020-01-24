You are the owner of this article.
Mount Zion man sentenced to 3 years on weapons charges
Mount Zion man sentenced to 3 years on weapons charges

Casey T. Wiley

Casey T. Wiley, accused of terrorizing his mother and shooting at her, was acquitted of attempted murder, armed violence, armed robbery and aggravated battery and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. But the jurors also found him guilty of three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a shotgun, rifle and handgun. READ MORE

DECATUR — Casey T. Wiley, a Mount Zion man accused of terrorizing his mother and shooting at her, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Friday and was sentenced to serve three years in prison, followed by one of parole.

Although a jury acquitted Wiley, 31, of attempted murder in mid-December, it found him guilty of three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a shotgun, rifle and handgun. All three charges were sentenced to three years each in prison, but will run concurrently.

He was also given credit for 582 days time served while awaiting trial. 

After final arguments 9 a.m. Friday, the sentencing hearing began at 3 p.m.

The case dates to June 21, 2018. Police said Wiley put a gun to his mother's head and slapped her in the face, then pursued the woman and her ex-husband, Wiley's father, as they fled in a vehicle to Decatur, according to a sworn affidavit.

Police had said Wiley rammed the couple's vehicle several times, crashed into a power pole on East Eldorado Street and fired shots at his parents in their car before fleeing. 

Assistant Macon County State's Attorney Regan Radtke told jurors in December that a bullet hole was found in the father's vehicle from a round fired by Wiley. "...It lodged in the rear passenger door, about 12-18 inches from the headrest where (his mother) was seated," she said, explaining the attempted murder charge. 

But in December, Wiley was found not guilty of armed violence, armed robbery and aggravated battery and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Wiley wrote a letter to the Herald & Review from his jail cell saying he was afflicted from “adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder" and also had a “bad drinking problem.”

He said he wanted a fair hearing and was a worthwhile person who had suffered setbacks. “I don’t care what anybody says about me, I’m a stand-up guy and I want to deal with this (the charges) in the open in court.”

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

