Mount Zion parolee arrested on weapons charges
Mount Zion parolee arrested on weapons charges

DECATUR — A Mount Zion man faces preliminary charges of possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of a revoked Firearm Owners Identification card.

Police say the man, 32, bought two 50-round boxes of 9mm ammunition at about 4:15 p.m. Monday using a FOID card that "showed to be valid and not expired," but it was later discovered that the card had been revoked because of criminal charges.

The man had been convicted in 2019 of three felony weapons charges originating from a 2018 incident. He was released on parole in February, records show.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 3200 block of North Beth Boulevard and had a handcuff key, lock-picking tools and a razor blade, police said in a sworn affidavit. Inside his apartment was a bag containing 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the bathroom and 20 rounds in a file cabinet in the bedroom, the affidavit said. 

Bail was set at $250,000.

