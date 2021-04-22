Mount Zion parolee gets 14 years for buying bullets

But he soon loaded up more trouble for himself and was back in jail by April 28, 2020. Decatur police got an alert from a Decatur pawn shop that the parolee had bought two 50-round boxes of 9mm bullets using a FOID card later found to be invalid.

Giving evidence at Thursday’s sentencing, Detective Chad Ramey said police found some of the bullets hidden in a bathroom vanity light and others inside a file cabinet. Ramey said he also had evidence Wiley was online shopping for parts that would put him 80% of the way towards building a 9mm handgun.

“All he had to do was buy a slide and a barrel and that portion (the part he had ordered) would be a handgun,” Ramey told the court. The detective said Wiley had also been shopping for Kevlar material and ordered a “tactical tourniquet kit.”

Prosecuting, Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Baggett told Judge Bohm that Wiley also had a wild and violent temper to go with his lust for weapons. A corrections officer from the Macon County Jail described him being involved in multiple fights with guards and other inmates. And at one court hearing in May of 2019 he lunged toward a judge’s chambers and couldn't be controlled despite being shot with a stun gun multiple times.