Mount Zion parolee in jail after police say he went shopping for ammo

DECATUR — Casey T. Wiley, the Mount Zion man acquitted by a jury in January of trying to murder his parents but sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted on weapons charges, is back in custody after being arrested on new charges of buying and possessing ammunition while on parole, which he denies.

Wiley, 32, had found himself at liberty again so quickly because court records show he was paroled the very same day — Feb. 6 — that he was transported to prison after being sentenced on the weapons' convictions.

Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott explains that Wiley had been sentenced Jan. 24 after a jury found him guilty of three counts of aggravated use of a shotgun, rifle and handgun. But a standard sentence has day-for-day credit, meaning that Wiley would only be expected to serve half that time. He was actually given three years on each count, but the sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

