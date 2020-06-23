Mount Zion parolee in jail after police say he went shopping for ammo

DECATUR — Casey T. Wiley, the Mount Zion man acquitted by a jury in January of trying to murder his parents but sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted on weapons charges, is back in custody after being arrested on new charges of buying and possessing ammunition while on parole, which he denies.
Wiley, 32, had found himself at liberty again so quickly because court records show he was paroled the very same day — Feb. 6 — that he was transported to prison after being sentenced on the weapons' convictions.
Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott explains that Wiley had been sentenced Jan. 24 after a jury found him guilty of three counts of aggravated use of a shotgun, rifle and handgun. But a standard sentence has day-for-day credit, meaning that Wiley would only be expected to serve half that time. He was actually given three years on each count, but the sentences were ordered to run concurrently.
"... She said she was playing a prank on (her boyfriend) by putting fake blood on herself in an attempt to make him think she had been shot,” police said in court documents.
“And he already had spent more than 500 days in custody in jail at the time of his sentence,” said Scott, noting Wiley’s arrest dates back to June 21 of 2018. Time spent in custody is offset against any prison or jail sentence a defendant receives. “So he had already served the maximum amount of time for the Class 4 felonies he was convicted of,” Scott added.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Wiley's latest arrest came on April 28, the day after officers received an alert from a Decatur pawn shop that the parolee had purchased two, 50-round boxes of 9mm bullets. Police then raided the Decatur apartment in the 3000 block of North Beth Boulevard where Wiley has been staying while on parole after his convictions.
“Detectives from the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit … searched the bathroom and located a small drawstring bag hidden in the vanity light,” the affidavit said. “The bag was found to contain 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition. In the bedroom, detectives searched a file cabinet and located another 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition.”
Wiley, surrounded by a higher than usual contingent of Macon County Jail security officers, appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers June 17 and waived a preliminary hearing on the new firearms charges. He then pleaded not guilty to two counts of being a felon on parole in possession of ammunition. Bowers scheduled a pretrial hearing for August 17.
Wiley is now being held in the jail with no bail available.
The affidavit said police were already concerned about Wiley who, while in custody awaiting his jury trial, made recorded phone calls about weapons. “Wiley made the statements that he didn’t care what the courts tell him, he was still going to possess firearms,” the affidavit said.
The affidavit describes Wiley visiting Decatur Jewelry and Pawn on April 27 and presenting what appeared to be a valid FOID card to buy the ammunition. But the FOID card system later said the card was revoked because of Wiley’s criminal history. Wiley made his purchase at 4:15 p.m. and the store alerted police within the hour.
In the attempted murder case that resulted in the three year sentence on weapons charges, prosecutors described Wiley as drunk and enraged when he arrived at his mother’s Mount Zion home. It was alleged he had pressed a gun to her head and slapped her face, and ended up chasing her and his father in a vehicle pursuit that ended with Wiley crashing and being arrested after trying to flee by jumping into Lake Decatur.
Police later dug a bullet out of the father’s vehicle that was lodged 18 inches from the headrest where his mother had sat. Prosecutors claimed the shot was fired by Wiley but defense attorney Andrew M. Wessler convinced the jury the prosecution had not made its full case.
After a three day trial, the jury acquitted Wiley on charges of attempted murder, armed violence, armed robbery, aggravated battery and one count of the aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.