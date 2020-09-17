Multiple Decatur DUI offender gets probation after doubts raised about his latest case

DECATUR — Timothy R. Kreher racked up his third driving under the influence of alcohol conviction after a large pickup he was in smashed into the downstairs bedroom of a Decatur house where a mother and her child were sleeping.
But Kreher avoided incarceration and was given a 24-month probation sentence instead Thursday after his defense lawyer told the judge there were lingering questions about whether the 50-year-old defendant was really driving this time.
“Part of the reason why there is a probation offer in this case … is when Mr. Kreher was arrested later that evening, shortly after the accident, he indicated someone else was driving the vehicle,” said attorney Philip Tibbs, defending Kreher in Macon County Circuit Court.
“We did look into that and the person he alleges was driving the car was arrested a short time later ... (the night the crash happened on Oct. 15, 2017) on the same street, a block or two down…”
In a tear-filled sentencing hearing, 18-year-old Micaiah Gene Barton was sent to prison for six years Wednesday for driving drunk and killing a Decatur great grandmother.
Tibbs said this other man is now serving a prison sentence on unrelated matters. The lawyer said he would like to bring the man back to Decatur to testify but, given fears about the current COVID-19 situation, he’s had trouble persuading the Department of Corrections to “even consider” such a request.
“So this is the agreement we’ve come to here to resolve the case at this time,” added Tibbs.
Prosecuting, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Elizabeth Pfohl said she agreed with Tibbs. “I’ve additionally had witness issues on top of COVID which has led us to make this offer,” she told Judge Phoebe Bowers.
Kreher pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit of .08. Police reports from time of the crash had pegged his intoxication level at .335, or four times the legal limit.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police Officer Kristopher Kohn said Kreher’s vehicle had been speeding in a 35-mph zone when it was in a rollover accident around 11:30 p.m. It had struck a utility pole and then plowed into the downstairs bedroom of a house in the 1300 block of East Garfield Avenue where a woman and her child were sleeping; they escaped injury but the room was showered with debris.
The mother later told the Herald & Review that if the truck hadn’t lost some of its momentum hitting the utility pole first, it would have smashed right through her home and “ended up in the living room.”
Witnesses had told police Kreher was the driver and was seen staggering away, bleeding, from the accident scene. Kohn said police found and arrested him a few blocks away.
“Timothy admitted several times to being drunk and made statements that he had been drunk all day,” Kohn had said in the affidavit.
Pfohl said that in addition to the probation term, the sentencing agreement also imposed a 20 day jail sentence but that was canceled out with credit for 20 days served previously after his arrest. He was also ordered to pay $1,500 restitution, complete 75 hours of DUI treatment, attend a DUI victim impact panel and stay sober for the period of his probation term.
“In the light of the information given to me by the attorneys in court today, I will accept this plea agreement and I will concur with the terms,” Bowers told Kreher. As part of the agreement, she then dismissed three other aggravated DUI charges and a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
A check of court records shows Kreher has previous DUI convictions dating from 2008 and 2011. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the 2008 conviction and sentenced to 24 months probation for the 2011 conviction.
