Multiple Decatur DUI offender gets probation after doubts raised about his latest case

“So this is the agreement we’ve come to here to resolve the case at this time,” added Tibbs.

Prosecuting, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Elizabeth Pfohl said she agreed with Tibbs. “I’ve additionally had witness issues on top of COVID which has led us to make this offer,” she told Judge Phoebe Bowers.

Kreher pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit of .08. Police reports from time of the crash had pegged his intoxication level at .335, or four times the legal limit.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police Officer Kristopher Kohn said Kreher’s vehicle had been speeding in a 35-mph zone when it was in a rollover accident around 11:30 p.m. It had struck a utility pole and then plowed into the downstairs bedroom of a house in the 1300 block of East Garfield Avenue where a woman and her child were sleeping; they escaped injury but the room was showered with debris.

The mother later told the Herald & Review that if the truck hadn’t lost some of its momentum hitting the utility pole first, it would have smashed right through her home and “ended up in the living room.”