Murder suspect due in court Friday in fatal New Year's Eve shooting in Normal; victim from Decatur

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington man accused of killing Tariq L. Houston at a New Year's Eve party in Normal will be in court Friday afternoon for his first hearing on murder charges.

Dewon I.C. Griffin, 19, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon on murder charges in the shooting death of 17-year-old Houston, Normal police said. Normal police made the arrest, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, at a residence in the 400 block of West Chestnut Street in Bloomington.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said Thursday he doesn’t expect to find any other murder suspects, but the investigation continues.

“We believe he was the one who fired the shot that killed Mr. Houston,” Bleichner said.

Griffin remained in McLean County jail Thursday in lieu of posting bond on the murder charge. He will appear in court at 12:45 p.m. Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}