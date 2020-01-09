Murder suspect due in court Friday in fatal New Year's Eve shooting in Normal; victim from Decatur

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington man accused of killing Tariq L. Houston at a New Year's Eve party in Normal will be in court Friday afternoon for his first hearing on murder charges.
Dewon I.C. Griffin, 19, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon on murder charges in the shooting death of 17-year-old Houston, Normal police said. Normal police made the arrest, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, at a residence in the 400 block of West Chestnut Street in Bloomington.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said Thursday he doesn’t expect to find any other murder suspects, but the investigation continues.
“We believe he was the one who fired the shot that killed Mr. Houston,” Bleichner said.
Griffin remained in McLean County jail Thursday in lieu of posting bond on the murder charge. He will appear in court at 12:45 p.m. Friday.
Houston, of Springfield and recently of Decatur, was shot in the abdomen and died of the wound, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder has said. Police found Houston in a parking lot outside Heartland Village Apartments in the 1700 block of Putnam Avenue in northwest Normal after someone called 911 at 11:40 a.m. on New Year's Eve.
He was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to the McLean County Coroner’s Office.
Bleichner said Houston attended the party at which a disagreement between two groups escalated, shots were fired and Houston was struck.
Garrett R. Ahlfield, 18, of Bloomington was arrested last week for allegedly firing shots near Houston after he was fatally wounded, but those shots didn't hurt anyone and did not result in Houston's death, police said.
