Murder trial date set for Decatur man accused in Bloomington death

BLOOMINGTON — A June trial date has been set for a Decatur man charged in the December 2018 shooting death of a man in west Bloomington.

Anthony Grampsas, 19, is one of three Decatur men believed to be involved in the Dec. 5 death of Egerton Dover of Bloomington. Grampsas is charged with murder, home invasion with a firearm, armed robbery, robbery and residential burglary.

Grampsas and co-defendant Tyjuan Bruce, 21, each face murder charges under legal accountability laws that allow a person to be charged if a death occurs during the commission of a forcible felony.

A third person allegedly involved in the homicide, 18-year-old Curtis Hairston, died during a Jan. 4 shooting outside a Decatur restaurant.

Grampsas’ trial was previously set for May, but Judge Scott Drazewski granted a motion Tuesday to delay the trial.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said the lead detective on the Dover case will be out of town during the previously scheduled trial.

Grampsas’ lawyer, Steve Skelton, did not object to the motion and agreed the detective would be a material witness in the trial.

The trial is scheduled to begin June 8 and is expected to last about seven days.

+3 
Anthony Grampsas

Anthony Grampsas faces McLean County charges of murder, home invasion with a firearm, armed robbery, robbery and residential burglary in the death of a Bloomington man. Read more here.
+3 
Egerton Dover

Dover
+3 
Tyjuan Bruce

Tyjuan Bruce faces McLean County charges of murder, home invasion with a firearm, armed robbery, robbery and residential burglary in the death of a Bloomington man. Read more here.

