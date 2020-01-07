Murder trial date set for Decatur man accused in Bloomington death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Grampsas’ trial was previously set for May, but Judge Scott Drazewski granted a motion Tuesday to delay the trial.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said the lead detective on the Dover case will be out of town during the previously scheduled trial.

Grampsas’ lawyer, Steve Skelton, did not object to the motion and agreed the detective would be a material witness in the trial.

The trial is scheduled to begin June 8 and is expected to last about seven days.

