Murder warrant issued for Delahn L. Amos, police seeking help with his capture
DECATUR — A warrant has been issued for Delahn L. Amos in connection with two Decatur shootings, one of which resulted in a death, authorities said.

Amos, 28, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the homicide of Demetrius D. Maclin that occurred at the intersection North Edward Street and West Grand Avenue on the morning of Aug. 26, Decatur police said in a news release.

At the time of the incident, authorities said Maclin, 31, was found in the 1200 block of North Edward Street at 4:17 a.m. by police patrol officers responding to reports of shots fired. Maclin was slumped inside a vehicle stopped in the roadway.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Maclin suffered "multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity" of his body.

An additional warrant has been issued for Amos in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in the 1100 block North College Street on Aug. 27.

At the time of the incident, authorities said police were called to the area by residents who reported hearing multiple gunshots. Responding officers found a 36-year-old man with several gunshot wounds in the 500 block of West Leafland Avenue. Police said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Decatur police announced the arrest Wednesday of Levron K. Hines, 37, in connection with that shooting.

Police: 2 arrests made in connection with Decatur shootings

Bond for Amos has been set at $10 million for the murder charge and $1 million for the attempted murder charge.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711 or CrimeStoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

DELAHN AMOS

Amos
