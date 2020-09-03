Murder warrant issued for Delahn L. Amos, police seeking help with his capture

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A warrant has been issued for Delahn L. Amos in connection with two Decatur shootings, one of which resulted in a death, authorities said.

Amos, 28, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the homicide of Demetrius D. Maclin that occurred at the intersection North Edward Street and West Grand Avenue on the morning of Aug. 26, Decatur police said in a news release.

At the time of the incident, authorities said Maclin, 31, was found in the 1200 block of North Edward Street at 4:17 a.m. by police patrol officers responding to reports of shots fired. Maclin was slumped inside a vehicle stopped in the roadway.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Maclin suffered "multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity" of his body.

An additional warrant has been issued for Amos in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in the 1100 block North College Street on Aug. 27.

At the time of the incident, authorities said police were called to the area by residents who reported hearing multiple gunshots. Responding officers found a 36-year-old man with several gunshot wounds in the 500 block of West Leafland Avenue. Police said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.