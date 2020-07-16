Myers faces up to 100 years in prison for killing 2-year-old Ta’Naja Barnes

Ta’Naja’s mother, Twanka L. Davis, 22, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in September after pleading guilty to murdering her daughter through chronic neglect. Davis testified during the four-day trial.

Myers was the live-in boyfriend of Davis and is the father of a son by Davis, but was not Ta’Naja’s biological parent. Myers, quoted in Decatur police statements as claiming he treated Ta’Naja like she was his own daughter, had faced both the first degree murder charge and an alternate count of causing the life or health of a child to be endangered to the point where the mistreatment resulted in death.

Davis had been brought back from the Logan Correctional Center to give evidence. She described leaving Ta’Naja imprisoned in her room all day and all night before she died. She said her daughter kept “acting up” by not taking naps and was being punished for not doing what she was told.