DECATUR — Police report that an arrested female driver stripped in the back of a squad car, managed to slip one wrist out of handcuffs and then swung the dangling cuff as a makeshift weapon, damaging a squad car window.

Sgt. Timothy Maxwell said the 28-year-old Decatur woman was arrested Friday night after being caught speeding and disobeying traffic signs and lights.

“And whenever they stopped her and were dealing with her, they realized she had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court after a previous arrest for driving under the influence,” Maxwell added.

The woman shed her clothes and slipped one of the cuffs while she was being taken to the Macon County Jail. “Then she was walking around in the jail’s sallyport area while officers were trying to get her to come back over where she needed to go inside the jail,” Maxwell said.

“She refused, so the officers walked over towards her and she swung the loose handcuff dangling from her wrist and struck the squad car window, causing a chip in the glass. She was then directed into the jail.”

A check of the woman’s record with the Macon County Circuit Court shows she failed to show up for a hearing January 24 to answer charges of DUI and speeding. A warrant backed with $5,000 bail was issued for her arrest on that date.

The woman remained jailed Sunday and must pay a bond of $500 to be released. She now faces new preliminary charges of resisting police and criminal damage.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

