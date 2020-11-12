'Need a hug?' question prompts punch in the face, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man being cussed at by his stepbrother asked him: “Bro’, do you need a hug?” whereupon his brother punched him in the face hard enough to leave him with a nosebleed.
A sworn Macon County Sheriff’s Office affidavit said the trouble flared Monday afternoon when the 58-year-old alleged assailant, who lives in Dalton City, was returning a television to the victim, aged 51, in the 1400 block of Linder Avenue.
Deputy Anthony Anello said an argument flared between the two men, witnessed by a woman who said the assailant warned the other man to “Get his (expletive) out of his truck or he’s gonna throw it out,” according to Anello.
This prompted the younger man to make the hug offer and, cursing, the older stepbrother walked up and hit him in the face, knocking his glasses off and leaving him with the bloody nose.
Anello said the older brother told police they had argued over who was going to unload the television from his vehicle but he denied hitting the other man. Anello said deputies examined the victim who still had dried blood present in his nostrils.
The older stepbrother was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office. Macon County Jail records show he is now free after posting $300 bond on bail set at $3,000. He has been ordered to stay away from his stepbrother.
