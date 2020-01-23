New attempted murder charge filed against Decatur man accused of fatal Oakland Avenue stabbing

“If you want to talk to me and ask for time to hire private counsel, I will give you time to do so,” she told Gardner, who was then led back to the Macon County Jail where he is being held without bond.

He did not enter a plea and the judge scheduled a preliminary hearing on the new charges for Feb. 5.

Gardner, who has also refused to talk at several previous court appearances, is listed in court records as pleading not guilty in the Aug. 9, 2018, stabbing death of 24-year-old Cody Drew. Gardner is alleged to have murdered Drew on South Oakland Avenue after he refused to hand over a share of a $150 video poker jackpot won earlier that evening in a local bar.

Prosecutors told an earlier preliminary hearing that Gardner had fled Decatur on a Greyhound bus after the murder but had been intercepted and arrested by police in Louisiana after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is due in court for a pretrial hearing on the murder charge Feb. 4.