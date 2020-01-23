New attempted murder charge filed against Decatur man accused of fatal Oakland Avenue stabbing

DECATUR — Charles E. Gardner, the Decatur man accused of stabbing a victim to death in a dispute over a $150 video gambling jackpot, appeared in court Thursday facing a new attempted first-degree murder charge alleging he had stabbed and tried to kill another man the day before the murder took place.
Gardner, 48, stood silently, his head bowed, as Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers read out the attempted murder charge. She also read out a second charge of armed violence based on an aggravated battery committed on a public way, an offense related to the attempted murder charge.
Information filed by prosecutors said the new charges date to August 8, 2018, and involved a victim who was stabbed “in the abdomen and liver.” The charge information sheets offer no other details about the circumstances, and Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said he could not comment outside of the basic information made public so far.
Gardner refused to tell the judge his age and said nothing when asked if he wanted time to hire private counsel. Bowers said that, based on his refusal to speak, she would go ahead and appoint a public defender to represent him.
“If you want to talk to me and ask for time to hire private counsel, I will give you time to do so,” she told Gardner, who was then led back to the Macon County Jail where he is being held without bond.
He did not enter a plea and the judge scheduled a preliminary hearing on the new charges for Feb. 5.
Gardner, who has also refused to talk at several previous court appearances, is listed in court records as pleading not guilty in the Aug. 9, 2018, stabbing death of 24-year-old Cody Drew. Gardner is alleged to have murdered Drew on South Oakland Avenue after he refused to hand over a share of a $150 video poker jackpot won earlier that evening in a local bar.
Prosecutors told an earlier preliminary hearing that Gardner had fled Decatur on a Greyhound bus after the murder but had been intercepted and arrested by police in Louisiana after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is due in court for a pretrial hearing on the murder charge Feb. 4.
Prison records show Gardner has previously been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a conviction of attempted murder in Decatur in 1993. He had been paroled in August 2017 but was back in prison by November 2018 after being arrested on a charge of robbery with a firearm.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid