You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New details in Decatur high-speed chase that ended in attempted murder arrest
0 comments
top story

New details in Decatur high-speed chase that ended in attempted murder arrest

{{featured_button_text}}
Jacquez L. Jones

Jones

DECATUR — New details were revealed Monday in the police chase — which reached speeds of 100 mph — that led to the arrest of a suspect wanted for attempted murder in Decatur.

Jacquez L. Jones, 20, was taken into custody at 3:38 a.m. Saturday. He has since been booked on a preliminary charge of attempted first-degree murder for a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of East Olive Street; it left a 20-year-old man with life-threatening wounds, according to police.

Jones was being sought on a warrant. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said he was later found and taken into custody at his home on West Macon Street after the Saturday night chase ended and he had fled on foot. The pursued pickup truck had been found abandoned just north of Forest Avenue.

Police describe Jones as the driver, and he was also booked on preliminary charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting and obstructing peace officers. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

The affidavit said two passengers in the truck — an 18-year-old man who had ridden in the front and a 22-year-old man who sat in the rear — were tracked down by a police dog. They had been found hiding in an enclosed porch in the 1300 block of West Forest Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The affidavit said police seized a box of 18 live .40 caliber bullets from the front door pocket near where the 18-year-old had been sitting. He was then booked on preliminary charges of the possession of ammunition while having no FOID and resisting/obstructing police. The 22-year-old man riding in the rear seat was not listed as having been booked on charges and police did not immediately return a call seeking comment on his status.

Writing in the affidavit, Police Officer Christopher Skalon said the vehicle chase had begun at 8:23 p.m. Friday when officers tried to pull the truck over for a traffic violation on West North and North Pine streets. Skalon said it initially stopped and then fled as officers approached the vehicle.

“An extensive chase of the vehicle ensued, during which the Ford (F-150 pickup) traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph, greatly increasing its distance from police,” added Skalon.

He said police found it again as it was turning northbound onto McClellan Avenue from Forest Avenue before discovering it abandoned with the doors standing open.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed that Jones remained in custody Monday night in lieu of posting bail set at $5.75 million. The 18-year-old’s bail is fixed at $325,000, which means he most post $32,500 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News