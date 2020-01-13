New details in Decatur high-speed chase that ended in attempted murder arrest

DECATUR — New details were revealed Monday in the police chase — which reached speeds of 100 mph — that led to the arrest of a suspect wanted for attempted murder in Decatur.

Jacquez L. Jones, 20, was taken into custody at 3:38 a.m. Saturday. He has since been booked on a preliminary charge of attempted first-degree murder for a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of East Olive Street; it left a 20-year-old man with life-threatening wounds, according to police.

Jones was being sought on a warrant. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said he was later found and taken into custody at his home on West Macon Street after the Saturday night chase ended and he had fled on foot. The pursued pickup truck had been found abandoned just north of Forest Avenue.

Police describe Jones as the driver, and he was also booked on preliminary charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting and obstructing peace officers. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.