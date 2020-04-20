You are the owner of this article.
New details released in fatal Decatur crash
DECATUR — Police say Decatur man Dylan R. Bunch Jr. was traveling around 60 mph under the influence of cannabis when he blew through a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle Saturday night, inflicting fatal injuries on a woman driver.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police explains the speed information came from an unnamed male passenger riding with the 20-year-old Bunch in his Mercury Grand Marquis car. “The passenger in the vehicle with Bunch advised they were traveling at a high rate of speed which he estimated to be approximately 60 mph,” said Officer Justin Ziller, writing in the affidavit.

Decatur driver shears off fire hydrant, faces 3rd DUI charge, police say

“Decatur Police Department officers smelled the strong odor of cannabis in Bunch’s vehicle,” Ziller continued. “Bunch was … transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital where he gave medical blood and medical urine (samples). DMH staff advised Bunch had the presence of cannabis in his urine.”

The fatally injured driver of the other vehicle was later identified as Erma J. Graves, 60, of Decatur. She had been pronounced dead after being rushed to the same hospital. Ziller said the collision happened about 9:25 p.m. as Bunch was southbound in the 1300 block of North Woodford Street and Graves had been eastbound on Grand Avenue. Graves had to be extracted by firefighters from the wreckage of her Chevy Malibu car which was impacted in the area of the driver’s door.

Bunch was jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs causing death, having no insurance and disobeying a stop sign. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that Bunch remained in custody with bail set at $250,000, which means he must post $25,000 to bond out. If he makes bail, he is ordered not to consume either cannabis or alcohol.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

