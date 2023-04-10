QUINCY — Three Quincy media outlets are seeking to unseal motions in the Timothy W. Bliefnick case.

The Herald-Whig has partnered with WGEM and Muddy River News asking Judge Robert Adrian to reverse his March 16 order that sealed all motions in the case because of "extensive publicity."

A joint motion was filed Wednesday under seal by attorneys with Craven and Craven P.C. The motion from the news outlets was unsealed Monday, and a hearing on the petitions is set for April 19.

All three organizations released statements together Monday evening.

“An open court system is imperative for maintaining trust in the judiciary,” said Herald-Whig Executive Editor Matt Hopf. “Locally, welcoming cameras in court proceedings has helped the public’s understanding of the judicial system. Accessible records and open court hearings improve that understanding. The Herald-Whig looks forward to having this issue adjudicated.”

“WGEM is proud to be part of this effort to keep our judicial system open for public review,” said WGEM News Director John Ehrhart. “We look forward to a swift resolution so that our organizations can continue our work to inform our viewers and readers about developments in this case that has shaken our community.”

“Muddy River News is proud to work with our fellow journalists to ensure the courts remain fully open for this case and others that will come later,” said Muddy River News Publisher and General Manager J. Robert Gough. “A blanket sealing of records, in any case, sets the wrong precedent and is at cross purposes with the public trust.”

Bliefnick, 39, a Decatur native, pleaded not guilty on March 24 to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.

She was discovered dead in her home on Kentucky Road in Quincy by a family member on Feb. 23. Quincy Police determined that Bliefnick had died from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began investigating the death as a homicide.

Timothy Bliefnick is set to go to trial on May 22.