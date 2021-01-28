Niantic mail-order drug dealer gets 12 year prison sentence

DECATUR — A Niantic methamphetamine dealer who got his supplies mailed from Mexico was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday.

Levi C. Edgecombe, 33, didn’t cooperate with police or prosecutors but took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Chris Amero. Edgecombe pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Twelve years is the minimum prison sentence for the Class X felony, which carries a maximum penalty of 50 years behind bars. Judge Jeffrey Geisler agreed to dismiss two other charges of meth trafficking. Edgecombe gets a year's credit off of his sentence for time spent in jail since his arrest Jan. 28 of 2020, but legal rules demand that he serve the remaining time at 75% rather than getting day-for-day credit.

Prosecuting, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said Edgecombe had been caught red-handed picking up his drug delivery parcel at the Niantic Post Office.