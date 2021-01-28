Niantic mail-order drug dealer gets 12 year prison sentence

DECATUR — A Niantic methamphetamine dealer who got his supplies mailed from Mexico was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday.
Levi C. Edgecombe, 33, didn’t cooperate with police or prosecutors but took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Chris Amero. Edgecombe pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Twelve years is the minimum prison sentence for the Class X felony, which carries a maximum penalty of 50 years behind bars. Judge Jeffrey Geisler agreed to dismiss two other charges of meth trafficking. Edgecombe gets a year's credit off of his sentence for time spent in jail since his arrest Jan. 28 of 2020, but legal rules demand that he serve the remaining time at 75% rather than getting day-for-day credit.
Prosecuting, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said Edgecombe had been caught red-handed picking up his drug delivery parcel at the Niantic Post Office.
Rueter said police had previously been alerted by postal inspectors who had grown suspicious of packages coming through the mail. Rueter said investigators got a warrant to open the latest one bound for Edgecombe and found more than 872 grams of meth inside it. The package, addressed to a post office box number in Niantic, was then resealed with most of the meth replaced with a “look alike substance” and delivered. Rueter said when Edgecombe and a female accomplice arrived and took possession, they were arrested on the spot.
Rueter said Edgecombe and the alleged accomplice, Candice M. Enlow, were part of a meth distribution operation in Central Illinois.
… “Essentially a pattern of varying degrees where they were importing methamphetamine from Mexico and then breaking it up among various individuals for delivery to others,” Rueter added.
Amero told the judge that Edgecombe had a “severe methamphetamine addiction” himself and asked that his sentence include a recommendation for drug treatment while incarcerated.
Imposing sentence and agreeing to make the treatment recommendation, Geisler told Edgecombe: “I am going to concur with the (plea) negotiations. I think your attorney has done a good job representing you in this case. I think it is a fair resolution given what you were facing.”
Enlow, 30, is so far pleading not guilty to two charges of meth trafficking and a third charge of meth delivery. Her case, which had been scheduled for a jury trial in March, is now rescheduled for a disposition hearing Friday, suggesting she is also about to take a plea deal. Enlow is in custody at the Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000.
