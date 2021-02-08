Niantic man arrested on child pornography charges, police report

NIANTIC — Police said a 43-year-old Niantic man was being held in jail Monday with bail set at $150,000 after he was arrested on preliminary charges of possession and dissemination of child pornography.
A sworn affidavit said detectives with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office had been tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a nationwide charity that works to stop the victimization of minors. The affidavit said the NCMEC had passed on an alert from online service KIK that a user on its platform was uploading child porn.
The tip information provided the email address and username of the suspect and police raided the man’s home in Niantic and arrested him Friday morning after Macon County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Geisler signed off on two search warrants.
The man’s girlfriend, who has dated him for three years, was quoted in the affidavit as saying she paid for a high speed internet account through Comcast that her boyfriend had been using.
Questioned later at the Macon County Law Enforcement Center, detectives said the man admitted to both receiving and sending child porn videos.
“The children in the videos all appeared to be under 13 years of age,” the affidavit added. “There were both male and female children in the videos. The youngest appeared to be approximately 3; in total, there were 17 video files.”
The man’s $150,000 bail amount means he will have to post $15,000 to bond out of jail; if he does make bail, he is ordered not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
