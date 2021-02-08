Niantic man arrested on child pornography charges, police report

NIANTIC — Police said a 43-year-old Niantic man was being held in jail Monday with bail set at $150,000 after he was arrested on preliminary charges of possession and dissemination of child pornography.

A sworn affidavit said detectives with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office had been tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a nationwide charity that works to stop the victimization of minors. The affidavit said the NCMEC had passed on an alert from online service KIK that a user on its platform was uploading child porn.

The tip information provided the email address and username of the suspect and police raided the man’s home in Niantic and arrested him Friday morning after Macon County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Geisler signed off on two search warrants.

The man’s girlfriend, who has dated him for three years, was quoted in the affidavit as saying she paid for a high speed internet account through Comcast that her boyfriend had been using.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Questioned later at the Macon County Law Enforcement Center, detectives said the man admitted to both receiving and sending child porn videos.