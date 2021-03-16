Niantic man pleads not guilty to child porn charges

DECATUR — Joshua R. Skinner will face trial on charges he used a home high speed Internet connection to secretly send and receive child pornography.

Skinner, 43, is pleading not guilty to six counts of reproducing child porn involving kids as young as 3 years old from his home in Niantic.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes ruled there was probable cause to try Skinner after conducting a preliminary hearing on the charges Feb. 24 and set a pretrial hearing for April 21. Defense attorney Michelle Sanders represented Skinner at the preliminary hearing but court records show he will be defended at trial by attorney Chris Amero.

Prosecutors with the Macon County State Attorney’s Office are building their case against Skinner based on sworn affidavit evidence gathered by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives report in the affidavit they arrested Skinner Feb. 5 after obtaining search warrants for Skinner’s phone and the home he shared with his girlfriend. She is quoted as telling the police who arrived at her door that she paid for the high speed connection her boyfriend of three years used to access the Internet; she has not been accused of any crime.