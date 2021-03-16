 Skip to main content
Niantic man pleads not guilty to child porn charges
Niantic man pleads not guilty to child porn charges

DECATUR — Joshua R. Skinner will face trial on charges he used a home high speed Internet connection to secretly send and receive child pornography.

Skinner, 43, is pleading not guilty to six counts of reproducing child porn involving kids as young as 3 years old from his home in Niantic.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes ruled there was probable cause to try Skinner after conducting a preliminary hearing on the charges Feb. 24 and set a pretrial hearing for April 21. Defense attorney Michelle Sanders represented Skinner at the preliminary hearing but court records show he will be defended at trial by attorney Chris Amero.

Prosecutors with the Macon County State Attorney’s Office are building their case against Skinner based on sworn affidavit evidence gathered by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives report in the affidavit they arrested Skinner Feb. 5 after obtaining search warrants for Skinner’s phone and the home he shared with his girlfriend. She is quoted as telling the police who arrived at her door that she paid for the high speed connection her boyfriend of three years used to access the Internet; she has not been accused of any crime.

The affidavit said police had been warned about what Skinner was up to after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The NCMEC, in turn, had been tipped off by a company called MediaLab/KIK, which said it became aware a user on their web platform was uploading suspected child porn videos.

“Skinner admitted to receiving and sending videos of child pornography to various unidentified users on KIK,” the affidavit added. “There were both male and female children in the videos… in total, there were 17 video files.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday shows that Skinner remained in custody in lieu of bail set at $150,000, meaning he must post $15,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

