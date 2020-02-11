Niantic woman woman accused of dragging and punching girl faces domestic battery charge

NIANTIC — Police said a Niantic woman searching for a runaway child dragged the 15-year-old girl up a set of concrete basement steps by her hair and then repeatedly punched her.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 33-year-old woman is the girlfriend of the child’s father. After the child ran away from home on Saturday, the woman tracked her to the Niantic home of one of the child’s friends and confronted her there Sunday evening.

Deputy Todd Choatie, writing in the affidavit, then quotes a friend of the child, also aged 15, describing what happened next: “(The runaway girl) was in the basement. (The friend) observed the woman grab her by the hair and pull her up the stairs. The girl had fallen to the stairs and her head was hitting the stairs as she was pulled. The stairs from the basement are concrete and lead outside.”

The girl apparently regained her feet once outdoors but was attacked again by the woman. “...(She) pulled her to the ground by her hair and punched her at least 10 times with a closed fist,” added Choatie in the statement. “At this point (the friend) was too upset to watch.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}