Niantic woman woman accused of dragging and punching girl faces domestic battery charge
Niantic woman woman accused of dragging and punching girl faces domestic battery charge

NIANTIC — Police said a Niantic woman searching for a runaway child dragged the 15-year-old girl up a set of concrete basement steps by her hair and then repeatedly punched her.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 33-year-old woman is the girlfriend of the child’s father. After the child ran away from home on Saturday, the woman tracked her to the Niantic home of one of the child’s friends and confronted her there Sunday evening.

Deputy Todd Choatie, writing in the affidavit, then quotes a friend of the child, also aged 15, describing what happened next: “(The runaway girl) was in the basement. (The friend) observed the woman grab her by the hair and pull her up the stairs. The girl had fallen to the stairs and her head was hitting the stairs as she was pulled. The stairs from the basement are concrete and lead outside.”

The girl apparently regained her feet once outdoors but was attacked again by the woman. “...(She) pulled her to the ground by her hair and punched her at least 10 times with a closed fist,” added Choatie in the statement. “At this point (the friend) was too upset to watch.”

The friend’s mother told police she had been on the second floor of her home when she heard screaming and looked outside. “She… observed (the woman) throw the girl into the backseat of a vehicle while holding her hair,” Choatie said.

Interviewed later, the girl said the woman had dragged her by her hair but denied she had been punched. She told police that bruising on her forearm was caused by running into a door, Choatie said.

The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records show she is free on $5,000 bail. The bail conditions of the woman, who has dated the girl’s father for 10 years, state she is to stay away from both the girl and the girl's home.

Mugshots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

