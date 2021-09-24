No charges coming for Decatur teacher accused of assaulting student

DECATUR — A Macon County grand jury has declined to indict a teacher accused of aggravated battery of a student at South Shores Elementary School.

“Following presentation of the evidence, the grand jury was asked to decide whether probable cause existed to allow the state to move forward with prosecution. A vote of nine grand jurors is required to move forward. The grand jury voted not to move forward with any charges,” a news release from the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office stated.

Because of state law prohibitions related to grand juries, no additional information about what was said or done before the grand jury may be released, the news release said.

According to the release, the Decatur Police Department’s Juvenile Investigations Bureau investigated a complaint that a teacher at South Shores Elementary had forced a child’s head down onto the child’s desk, causing bodily harm to the child.

The teacher, Jaime Goodman, was given a notice to appear in Macon County Circuit Court on Oct. 22 on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery to a child.

“The police interviewed the minor child, the accused teacher, as well as staff and administration officials at the school. In cooperation with the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services, classmates present at the time of the incident were also interviewed,” the statement said. “After a complete review of the evidence and witness statements, the state’s attorney’s office concluded the investigation by presenting the evidence to the grand jury on Sept. 22.”

State's Attorney Scott Rueter said barring any new evidence in the case, he will formally enter his decision not to pursue charges based on the grand jury finding at the scheduled notice to appear hearing in Oct. 22.

The child's mother, Tiasha Dady, and other members of the community have appeared at recent meetings of the Decatur school board, criticizing the district's handling of the situation and calling for action against the teacher.

