No charges in Decatur face mask confrontation, state's attorney decides

DECATUR — The two protagonists in the Decatur gas station face mask dispute that escalated into violence will not be charged with any crime, the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office has decided.

Jay Scott, the Macon County State’s Attorney, told the Herald & Review: “I reviewed the police reports and declined to file charges. When two people are at fault like that and there are no injuries, we’re not going to get involved in a case like that.”

One of the men involved, Tim Walker, said he is glad the charge against him will not be pursued. But he also said he wanted to see the man who punched him answer for it in court. Walker, 59, said the punch left a large bruise on his chest.

“I don’t think (dropping the charge against the other man) is just. I was doing nothing but trying to avoid the whole situation," he said.

Walker and a 56-year-old male employee of Hucks Food & Fuel at 204 N. 22nd St. got into a heated dispute on the morning of May 1 when Walker tried to pay for gas while not wearing a mask as required by the state’s COVID-19 rules.