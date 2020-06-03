No charges in Decatur face mask confrontation, state's attorney decides

DECATUR — The two protagonists in the Decatur gas station face mask dispute that escalated into violence will not be charged with any crime, the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office has decided.
Jay Scott, the Macon County State’s Attorney, told the Herald & Review: “I reviewed the police reports and declined to file charges. When two people are at fault like that and there are no injuries, we’re not going to get involved in a case like that.”
One of the men involved, Tim Walker, said he is glad the charge against him will not be pursued. But he also said he wanted to see the man who punched him answer for it in court. Walker, 59, said the punch left a large bruise on his chest.
“I don’t think (dropping the charge against the other man) is just. I was doing nothing but trying to avoid the whole situation," he said.
Walker and a 56-year-old male employee of Hucks Food & Fuel at 204 N. 22nd St. got into a heated dispute on the morning of May 1 when Walker tried to pay for gas while not wearing a mask as required by the state’s COVID-19 rules.
Decatur police reports described how Walker was ordered out of the business and the dispute had escalated after the employee then came outside to confront him. Walker was booked on a Class A misdemeanor battery charge for pushing the employee back, claiming the man was yelling at him inches from his face, also while not wearing his own mask.
Walker then claimed, and police said it was confirmed on surveillance video, that the employee then threw a punch that landed on his collarbone; the employee was later booked on a Class A misdemeanor battery charge.
The Herald & Review does not normally name people accused of minor charges or, if they become matters of heightened public interest, waits until a probable cause hearing in court. Walker was named in this instance after he contacted the newspaper wanting to give his version of events.
The Herald & Review does not know the identity of the other man involved; the gas station has repeatedly refused comment and a call to Hucks corporate office Wednesday was not immediately returned.
Scott said this was the only instance of a dispute involving face masks he knew of in the county that had risen to the point where police had booked people on preliminary charges.
He said he had carefully reviewed police sworn affidavits related to the incident and concluded it did not merit further action in the courts. “We’ve got more important things to deal with,” Scott added.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.