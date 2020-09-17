Nokomis man denies hitting man in head with hammer

Hall said the victim described beginning to feel nervous when the vehicle drove past several gas stations without stopping. At that point, he said the passenger suddenly turned around and hit him in the head with a hammer as Jophlin pulled out a handgun. The now terrified victim said he began escaping the vehicle by climbing out through a rear window while the passenger was trying to stop him by grabbing his legs and that was when he suffered the gunshot wounds.

The victim still managed to break free, however, and climbed on top of the moving vehicle. “... At which point the driver slammed on the brakes and he flew into the roadway?” asked Scott.

“Yes,” replied the detective.

He said the victim would identify Jophlin from a photo lineup and Jophlin later named Blazich as the passenger.

Defense attorney Dave Ellison asked Hall if the victim had ever identified Blazich, and the detective said he had not. Ellison had no further questions.

Coryell scheduled the case for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 4. Blazich is being held in the Macon County Jail with no bail available.