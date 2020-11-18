Northeast Community Fund in Decatur victim of fraud

DECATUR — Northeast Community Fund officials announced Thursday that one of its bank accounts was the target of fraudulent activity.
An investigation is being conducted for unlawful and unauthorized withdrawals, according to a news release issued by Executive Director Angel Lawrence.
The release stated the Decatur Police Department has been working with the nonprofit agency regarding persons of interest outside the organization. Northeast Community Fund has closed the compromised account and recovered the funds.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review Maroa-Forsyth students work along with other volunteers sorting the donations coming into Nelson Park pavilion. By late morning they had collected and sorted more than 4,000 pounds at their location with more coming in.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review Fairview coordinator Angi Miller works with volunteer Darnel Lawson weighing the boxes of sorted donations which are divided up between different agencies according to weight. Steve Johnson is also a volunteer helping in the background.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review Volunteers work to sort through donations coming in to the Letter Carriers Food Drive. The annual event collects thousands of pounds of donations which are spread to a number of different agencies throughout the city.
PHOTOS: Decatur supports letter carriers food drive
Liisa Morrison, Herald & Review Frank Tolliver Jr. loads a box of food delivered by Alex Fuentes as the Letter Carriers Food Drive gets started.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review Boxes which normally carry mail are filled with food donations during the Letter Carriers Food Drive.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review Kaley Maurer, left and Brant Adreon, right were among the volunteers working to sort donations at Nelson Park.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review After food is collected and sorted the volunteers fill trucks, trailers and vans with the donations delivered to the various agencies at the Fairview Park location.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review Volunteers kept bundled up due to the cooler than normal breeze at the various locations collecting and distributing food during the Letter Carriers Food Drive.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review Postal workers and volunteers collect and sort donations for the Letter Carriers Food Drive.
