Northeast Community Fund in Decatur victim of fraud

DECATUR — Northeast Community Fund officials announced Thursday that one of its bank accounts was the target of fraudulent activity.

An investigation is being conducted for unlawful and unauthorized withdrawals, according to a news release issued by Executive Director Angel Lawrence.

The release stated the Decatur Police Department has been working with the nonprofit agency regarding persons of interest outside the organization. Northeast Community Fund has closed the compromised account and recovered the funds.

"Northeast Community Fund wants to reassure the community at large that their donations are secure and being used to support clients and programs," the release stated.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

