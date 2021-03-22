Nurse accused of using dead nursing home resident's credit card now wanted by police

DECATUR — The nurse accused of fueling a spending spree with a dead Decatur nursing home resident's credit card is now being sought by police after she failed to show up in court, records show.

The 47-year-old woman had been scheduled to appear in Macon County Circuit Court for an arraignment hearing Friday at 1:30 p.m. After her no-show, Judge Rodney Forbes granted a no-bond bench warrant request from Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Ben Mullison.

The registered nurse had been arrested Feb. 16 and posted bail two days later at 3:37 a.m. Feb. 18. Her bail was set at $10,000 and she paid a 10% bond of $1,000 to be released; prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $15,000.

The nurse was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated identity theft after Decatur police accused her of running up charges of more than $1,700 on an 84-year-old man’s account. He had been a brief resident at Fair Havens Senior Living, LLC in Decatur from Nov. 6 until his death Nov. 24.