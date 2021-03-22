Nurse accused of using dead nursing home resident's credit card now wanted by police

DECATUR — The nurse accused of fueling a spending spree with a dead Decatur nursing home resident's credit card is now being sought by police after she failed to show up in court, records show.
The 47-year-old woman had been scheduled to appear in Macon County Circuit Court for an arraignment hearing Friday at 1:30 p.m. After her no-show, Judge Rodney Forbes granted a no-bond bench warrant request from Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Ben Mullison.
The registered nurse had been arrested Feb. 16 and posted bail two days later at 3:37 a.m. Feb. 18. Her bail was set at $10,000 and she paid a 10% bond of $1,000 to be released; prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $15,000.
The nurse was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated identity theft after Decatur police accused her of running up charges of more than $1,700 on an 84-year-old man’s account. He had been a brief resident at Fair Havens Senior Living, LLC in Decatur from Nov. 6 until his death Nov. 24.
A series of posthumous charges on the man’s credit card were first uncovered by his family who alerted police. Detective Adam Siefman said in a sworn affidavit he found 21 transactions that included the payment of a $405 utility bill. Other charges ranged from video games to food, gas and a dog collar.
Siefman quoted the nurse, who lives in Kincaid, as admitting what she had done when confronted by police. She is quoted as explaining she had found the man’s credit card under a bedside table in the room where he died.
“(She) claimed she had been without a job for approximately six months prior to her employment… and had no money,” Siefman added.
The nurse also faces an additional preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a controlled drug after police said a body search turned up a powerful pain medication pill for which she had no prescription.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
