Nurse denies spending spree with dead Decatur patient's credit card

She was under arrest and back before the judge by April 23 when Forbes denied her request for a public defender. She was released from the Macon County Jail after posting a $7,500 bond on bail reset at $75,000 on April 26, the same day that private attorney Robert J. Scherschligt entered his appearance to defend her.

Copeland is accused of helping herself to the deceased 84-year-old patient’s credit card while she was working the night shift at Fair Havens Senior Living, LLC. The man had died Nov. 24 and the alarm was raised Dec. 22 when his 55-year-old daughter, winding up his affairs, later found 21 unauthorized charges on her father’s Discover Card.

A sworn affidavit signed by Detective Adam Siefman said the nurse made all kinds of charges on the card. One of the biggest was paying a $405 utility bill for her daughter who lives in Florida. She also splashed $299 on a video game bought at Walmart as a gift for a man described by police as Copeland’s occasional boyfriend.

Siefman said Copeland never denied what she had done but quoted the woman as saying she had been left desperate for money after being unemployed for six months before landing her former job at the Decatur nursing home.

Copeland was ordered to report back to court for a pretrial hearing July 30.

