Oconee man sentenced to seven years on drug charge

Nathan W. Moore

Moore

SHELBYVILLE — An Oconee man who led police on a high-speed chase has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a drug charge.

Nathan W. Moore, 28, was arrested on June 1 after police attempted to stop his vehicle for driving with a loud exhaust. He fled at a high rate of speed, abandoning his vehicle after disregarding a stop sign and driving through a back yard of a residence, according to the police report.

Moore was apprehended as he ran toward a tree line in Tower Hill. Police found 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and 2.8 grams of buprenorphine in Moore's pocket.

Moore was sentenced Tuesday in Shelby County Circuit Court on a charge of as unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.

According to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, the offense normally carries a sentencing range of probation to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

"Moore faced an extended term sentence with a maximum term of 10 years due to his prior criminal history," Kroncke said in a press release.

Moore was sentenced to a concurrent term of six years for the offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a prior conviction. 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

