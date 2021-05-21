 Skip to main content
Officer wounded in Champaign shootout released from hospital
Officer wounded in Champaign shootout released from hospital

Officer Jeffrey Creel

Creel 

CHAMPAIGN — An officer wounded in a shootout Wednesday in Champaign has been released from the hospital. 

Officer Jeffrey Creel was shot three times while responding to a domestic distriburance in an apartment complex early Wednesday, police said. 

A hearse bearing the remains of slain police officer moved across central Illinois on Thursday, giving hundreds a chance to pay their respects.

Officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was killed in the shooting. The suspect also was fatally shot.

The Champaign Police Department on Facebook said Creel is "is an exemplary public servant and like his colleague demonstrated true bravery. 

The police department identified him for the first time Friday.

 
