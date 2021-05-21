Officer wounded in Champaign shootout released from hospital

CHAMPAIGN — An officer wounded in a shootout Wednesday in Champaign has been released from the hospital.

Officer Jeffrey Creel was shot three times while responding to a domestic distriburance in an apartment complex early Wednesday, police said.

Officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was killed in the shooting. The suspect also was fatally shot.

The Champaign Police Department on Facebook said Creel is "is an exemplary public servant and like his colleague demonstrated true bravery.

The police department identified him for the first time Friday.

