One man wounded amid three weekend incidents of gunfire, police report.

DECATUR — Detectives are investigating after a Decatur man was shot Saturday night, one of several gunfire incidents reported over the weekend.
Decatur police said patrol officers, responding to reports of shots fired, found the 33-year-old man lying in the 800 block of West Decatur Street around 10:24 p.m. Saturday.
“He had been shot in the right hand and right leg,” said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland. “Neither wound was life-threatening.”
Copeland said Sunday detectives were still working the case and their follow-up reports on events surrounding the shooting were not yet available.
The wounding followed an earlier report of gunfire in the 1100 block of West Forest Avenue, Copeland said. Residents reported hearing gunshots about 8 p.m. and officers dispatched to the scene recovered six spent 9mm shell casings and one live 9mm round from the roadway. Copeland said there were no reports of damage caused by the gunfire.
And on Sunday around 1 a.m., a 54-year-old man who told police he’d heard the sound of gunfire later found damage to the siding of his home in the 3100 block of East Garfield Avenue.
“He said there were three spreads of small holes appearing to be from a shotgun,” said Copeland. “He said he’s only been living there a couple of months and has no enemies that he knows of and didn’t have any idea who would fire at his house.”
