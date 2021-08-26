One person dead, two others wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Decatur

DECATUR — One person is dead and two others were wounded in a Wednesday night shooting, police said.

According to a news release, the Decatur Police Department responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of East Wood Street at approximately 10:19 p.m. At the scene, a 35-year-old Decatur male was found to have suffered fatal gunshot injuries.

The news release said, two men, ages 31 and 23, also suffered gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local a hospital by a private vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing, with the processing of the crime scene and interviewing of witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

