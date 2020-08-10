Opening statements begin Tuesday in 2018 Bloomington murder case against a Decatur man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Opening statements will begin Tuesday in the murder trial for a Decatur man accused in the 2018 death of a Bloomington man.

Six men and six women were selected Monday to sit on the jury in the trial for 21-year-old Tyjuan Bruce. One man and one woman were chosen as alternate jurors.

Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and robbery in the death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover, who was fatally shot Dec. 5, 2018, in his home.

The defendant’s two murder counts are considered forcible felonies involving home invasion and robbery. This indicates Bruce, or someone Bruce is legally accountable for, is accused of committing the crime of home invasion which caused Dover’s death and the crime of robbery which caused the death.