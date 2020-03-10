Oreana man charged with sexual assault of a child

OREANA — An Oreana man told police he had been looking at pornography websites before squeezing the breast of a girl under 15 and touching her inner thigh, a sworn affidavit said.

The child told school authorities on Monday and the 37-year-old man was under arrest by 7:15 p.m. that day, booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Writing in the affidavit, Sgt. Roger Pope Jr. with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said, under questioning, the man admitted to the assault and told police “he would never do it again.” Pope quotes the man as saying he had been watching pornography and the girl “did the right thing” by telling her school what he had done to her.

The child had described the assault in detail during an interview at Decatur’s Child 1st Center. She said the man had come into her bedroom and assaulted her after laying down beside her, then assaulted her again. The child said he left but came back a third time and carried out another assault.

She is quoted as telling police she pushed the man away to end the incident and he later “asked for a hug and apologized.”