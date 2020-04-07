You are the owner of this article.
Oreana man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing a girl under 15
Timothy W. Smith

OREANA — Timothy W. Smith appeared in Macon County Circuit Court, pleading not guilty to two charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a girl under the age of 15.

Smith, 38, of Oreana, also denied a charge of domestic battery involving physical contact against the same victim. He appeared in court April 1 and, through his defense attorney Michelle Sanders, said he would waive a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to try him.

The case was then assigned to the trial list of Judge Jeffrey Geisler and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 4. Smith remains in custody in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $100,000, which means he must post $10,000 to be released.

The case was investigated by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and a sworn affidavit said Smith was arrested March 9 after the child told teachers at her school she had been assaulted.

Sgt. Roger Pope said the girl, later interviewed at Decatur’s Child 1st Center, described Smith as squeezing her breast twice as she lay in bed and then rubbing her inner thigh with his hand. The child said she pushed him away to end the incident and Smith “asked for a hug and apologized.”

Later, questioned by police, Smith is quoted as saying his actions were in “inappropriate” and he promised “he would never do it again,” according to Pope. He also quotes Smith as saying he had been watching adult pornography before the alleged assault and the child “did the right thing” by reporting him to authorities.

Mugshots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

