Parking time limits return to downtown Decatur on Monday
Parking time limits return to downtown Decatur on Monday

downtown parking lot 1.3.19

A motorist parks in the lot at the corner of East William and North Main street in downtown Decatur. 

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Decatur Police Department officials say the suspension of time-limited parking enforcement in downtown Decatur will be lifted Monday.

The city will begin enforcing violations of downtown parking in lots, alleys and streets.

"As a courtesy, we will provide a few days of grace period before issuing fines," police said in a statement. 

City officials had suspended parking enforcement starting March 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

