Passenger had gun in car stopped on West Division Street, Decatur police say
Passenger had gun in car stopped on West Division Street, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A 19-year-old parolee is facing preliminary criminal charges after a gun was found during a traffic stop, police said in court documents.

The car was pulled over late Wednesday in the 400 block of West Division Street for not using a turn signal and the 19-year-old got out from the passenger's side, not listening to police telling him to stop, officials in the documents said. 

A sworn affidavit says he was taken into custody after officers saw a Taurus G3 9mm semi-automatic handgun on the driver's seat. The gun was partially loaded with no round in the chamber, police say.

The driver told police the passenger left the weapon in the vehicle after he noticed police approaching, documents say. 

The 19-year-old was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a handgun, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. All charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $200,000 bail, requiring a $20,000 bond payment for release.

Records show he'd been released on bond for ongoing weapons charges. He also is an adjudicated minor on Mandatory Supervised Release.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

