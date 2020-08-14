Passenger had gun in car stopped on West Division Street, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A 19-year-old parolee is facing preliminary criminal charges after a gun was found during a traffic stop, police said in court documents.
The car was pulled over late Wednesday in the 400 block of West Division Street for not using a turn signal and the 19-year-old got out from the passenger's side, not listening to police telling him to stop, officials in the documents said.
A sworn affidavit says he was taken into custody after officers saw a Taurus G3 9mm semi-automatic handgun on the driver's seat. The gun was partially loaded with no round in the chamber, police say.
The driver told police the passenger left the weapon in the vehicle after he noticed police approaching, documents say.
The 19-year-old was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a handgun, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. All charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $200,000 bail, requiring a $20,000 bond payment for release.
Records show he'd been released on bond for ongoing weapons charges. He also is an adjudicated minor on Mandatory Supervised Release.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.