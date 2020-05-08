You are the owner of this article.
Passenger in Decatur traffic stop faces preliminary drug charges
Passenger in Decatur traffic stop faces preliminary drug charges

DECATUR — A Decatur woman was arrested Friday on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing and delivering 500-2,000 grams of cannabis and manufacturing and delivering 15-100 grams of a controlled substance, a Class X felony.

Police in court documents said the woman, 39, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over at 11:29 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Warren Street.

According to a sworn affidavit, a jar with the words "weed" printed on it was in "plain view" inside the vehicle during the stop, along with a bag containing cannabis in the driver's side door handle, which gave police a probable cause to search the vehicle. 

Police said they found about 837 grams, or 1.8 pounds, of cannabis in three bags and a digital scale in a backpack near the passenger's feet. Two bags containing 180 ecstasy pills, $4,926 in cash and another scale were found in the woman's purse, court documents say. 

A check of jail records show the woman was released Friday afternoon on a bond payment of $5,000, meaning bail was set at $50,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

