Passing car hit by multiple bullets on Decatur street Sunday

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man was lucky to escape injury early Sunday when his car was hit by multiple bullets while driving past a home that was recently at the center of a major law enforcement operation to apprehend a suspect on weapons charges.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said bullets shattered windows in the vehicle and one was later dug out from an area between the driver's seat and the driver’s door.

The 38-year-old driver told police he had been attacked around 1 a.m. as he drove along the 1200 block of East Hickory Street.

A home there had been surrounded by police on the afternoon of June 9 after a man pursued by officers had fled into it. He later surrendered and was booked on weapons charges but the incident sparked a tense confrontation between police and a large crowd that gathered outside and, according to Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz, some in that crowd were hostile and threatening.