Patient who punched Decatur doctor gets arrested, police say

DECATUR — Police said a 30-year-old patient was arrested at Decatur Memorial Hospital early Monday after he became “upset” about a doctor’s decision to discharge him and punched the physician in the neck.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the attack happened around 2:30 a.m. while the 37-year-old doctor was treating the man, who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 490 pounds.

“(The doctor) said the (the man) became upset about being discharged and punched him on the left side of the neck with a closed fist,” said Officer Michael Lawary. “(The doctor) stated he was caused pain and discomfort by being punched … I observed the left side of the doctor’s neck to be red and slightly swollen.”

Lawary said a registered nurse who had witnessed the attack described hearing a commotion coming from a treatment room and saw the doctor trying to get out as the man came from behind and hit the physician.

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and a check of Macon County Jail records showed he remained in custody with bail set at $30,000, meaning he must post $3,000 to bond out.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.