4 people robbed at gunpoint in Decatur home invasion, police say

DECATUR — Detectives are seeking four suspects who invaded a Decatur home Wednesday night and robbed four people at gunpoint.

Lt. Shannon Seal with Decatur Police said the home invasion and robbery happened about 9:15 p.m. in the 500 block of East Garfield Avenue. The victims, three males aged 20, 19 and 17 and a 25-year-old female, had several cell phones stolen and a wallet belonging to the woman.

“The males were tied up with belts and various things during the robbery,” Seal said. She said none of the victims were hurt physically by the robbers, who were described as males aged between 16 and 20 and all armed with handguns.

Anyone with information can call police at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

