Peoria man pleads not guilty to child sex assault, home invasion charges in Decatur
Peoria man pleads not guilty to child sex assault, home invasion charges in Decatur

DECATUR — Jarquez A. Hobbs appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to three charges of predatory criminal sexual assault against a girl under 13 and one count of home invasion causing injury.

The charges date to Aug. 5 at a Decatur address and Hobbs, 23, who is from Peoria, was arrested on Dec. 17 in that city on a warrant executed by U.S. Marshals.

Hobbs, appearing with his attorney, Michelle Sanders, waived a preliminary hearing on the charges and the court ruled there was probable cause to try him. The case was placed on the trial list of Judge Thomas Griffith. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 10.

Hobbs remains held in the Macon County Jail, with bail set at $3 million, which means he most post $300,000 to be released.

