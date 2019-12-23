Peoria man tells judge he needs more time to hire lawyer in Decatur child sex case

DECATUR — Jarquez A. Hobbs, facing home invasion and child sexual assault charges, told a Macon County Circuit Court Judge Monday that he needed more time to hire a lawyer to defend him and was given until Friday.

Hobbs, 23, from Peoria, was arrested in that city Dec. 17 after a warrant was executed by U.S. Marshals and the Peoria Police Department. He was brought back to Decatur on charges of home invasion causing injury and three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault involving a girl under 13. The charges date to the early morning hours of Aug. 5 at a Decatur address.

Hobbs, who is being held in the Macon County Jail in lieu of posting bail set at $3 million and most deposit $300,000 to get out, was advised of the charges against him by Judge Phoebe Bowers. He asked Bowers for more time to hire a private attorney and said he needed the rest of the week to get that done.

Hobbs has yet to enter a plea on any of the charges and Bowers ordered him to be brought back to court at 10:30 a.m. Friday when his attorney is scheduled to make an appearance on his behalf.

